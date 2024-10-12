Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 22296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

Central Securities Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 175.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

