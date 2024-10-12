Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Centamin Price Performance

CELTF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 2,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462. Centamin has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

