CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 333,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 634,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

About CEL-SCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 108,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.