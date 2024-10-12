CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 333,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 634,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
