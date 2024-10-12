CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Lowered by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in CDW by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,300,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in CDW by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.00. 930,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. CDW’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

