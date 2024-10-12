Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,418,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000.

NASDAQ:GPIQ opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $225.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

