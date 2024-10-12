Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 241 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174,473 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,637,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

