Casper Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $150.57 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,975,042,835 coins and its circulating supply is 12,368,523,730 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,974,161,984 with 12,367,684,054 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01205986 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,218,945.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

