Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.75.

Shares of CSL opened at $470.25 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $471.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

