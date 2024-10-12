Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$278.13 million for the quarter.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

About Capreit

