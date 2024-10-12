CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,488,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.4 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Down 10.1 %
CPAMF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.95.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
