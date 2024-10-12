Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $978,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 842,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.49. 444,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,839. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.61.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

