Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $36.87. 1,408,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

