Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303. Capcom has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

