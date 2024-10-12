Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 172000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 8.71.
Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.
