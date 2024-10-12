Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$121.13.

TSE CP opened at C$112.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.07. The company has a market cap of C$105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.1435688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

