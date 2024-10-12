Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$59.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$56.00.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gerdes Energy Research upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$75.71.

CNQ stock opened at C$51.71 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

