Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $22.24. Camping World shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 70,129 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWH

Camping World Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Camping World by 79.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,977 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 995,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 513,320 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the first quarter worth $5,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.