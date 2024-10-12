Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 4.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cameco worth $27,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.