Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

CPST opened at $25.10 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

