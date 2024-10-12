Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $12.24. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 144,719 shares traded.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
