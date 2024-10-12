CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Stock Price Up 7% – Should You Buy?

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.80 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61). Approximately 2,944,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 864,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
About CAB Payments
CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.
