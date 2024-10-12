Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CFO Laurilee Kearnes Purchases 2,000 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CFO Laurilee Kearnes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $317.97 million, a P/E ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYRN. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 53.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 112,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 145.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 45,118 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

