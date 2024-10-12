byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Up 900.0% in September

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYNO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth $82,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

BYNO remained flat at $11.39 during trading on Friday. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,499. byNordic Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

