BWM Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $389.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

