Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in IQVIA by 429.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in IQVIA by 74.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.26. The company had a trading volume of 971,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.36.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

