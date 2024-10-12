Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up approximately 1.9% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 87.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,267. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

