Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.87. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.