Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.
ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.
In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.87. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.49.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
