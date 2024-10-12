Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF comprises 0.8% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,753. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $91.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $735.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

