Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 143,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. 563,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,061. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

