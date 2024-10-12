Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $20.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.80. 142,628,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,239,352. The stock has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

