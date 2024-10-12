Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVRDF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- About the Markup Calculator
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.