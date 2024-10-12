Brunner (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.90 on December 12th

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Brunner Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:BUT opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,344.29. Brunner has a 12 month low of GBX 964 ($12.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,460 ($19.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £595.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.45 and a beta of 0.67.
About Brunner
