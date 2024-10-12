Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $266.65. 373,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,968. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $266.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

