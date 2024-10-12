Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 419 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. 7,057,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,836,861. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

