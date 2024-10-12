Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 140 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,657,000 after acquiring an additional 218,516 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.57. 2,609,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,054. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average of $145.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

