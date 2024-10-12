Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAM. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of BAM opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

