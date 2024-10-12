Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$17.83

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

PSI stock opened at C$14.31 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$12.33 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of C$95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.229765 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

