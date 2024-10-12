Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$4,275.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4,275.00.

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CSU opened at C$4,416.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,665.01 and a 12 month high of C$4,476.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4,265.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3,988.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$29.71 by C$1.29. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.40 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 133.9698183 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.381 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.