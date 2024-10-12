British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, an increase of 546.6% from the September 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.7 days.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF opened at $36.55 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $40.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

