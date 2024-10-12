British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, an increase of 546.6% from the September 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.7 days.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF opened at $36.55 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $40.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
