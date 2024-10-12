Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,681,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,009 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $52.19 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

