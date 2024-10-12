Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

