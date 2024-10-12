Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.99.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Braemar Hotels & Resorts
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.