Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Strong-Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bradmer Pharmaceuticals
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bradmer Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.