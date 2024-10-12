boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.79 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 31.08 ($0.41). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 31.72 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,052,438 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BOO. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOO

boohoo group Trading Down 2.5 %

About boohoo group

The stock has a market cap of £392.68 million, a PE ratio of -281.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.