Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$110.00 and last traded at C$109.48, with a volume of 5375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.19.
Bombardier Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$92.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
