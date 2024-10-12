BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.71 and last traded at $109.71, with a volume of 69927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, David Kennon Inc grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.