BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of UBER opened at $86.34 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after buying an additional 237,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

