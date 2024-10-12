Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 133.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 450.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,199,000 after acquiring an additional 250,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,754,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $112,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.