Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) versus Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Head to Head Review

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $396.05 million N/A $31.01 million $1.07 3.74 Kimbell Royalty Partners $294.07 million 5.34 $66.54 million $0.48 34.25

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 87.5% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 4.34% 39.12% 15.23% Kimbell Royalty Partners 10.74% 5.03% 2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Dolphin Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 1 0 4 1 2.83

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.71%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility. It also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

