BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Trimmed by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $990.48 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $996.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $899.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $831.29. The stock has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.30 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $972.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

