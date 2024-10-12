Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

BDTX opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $188.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10,334.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 46,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

